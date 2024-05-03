William Blair Comments on Kadant Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.30.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.