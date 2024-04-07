Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Celanese by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

