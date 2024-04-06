Clean Yield Group Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

