Clean Yield Group Sells 100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

Hubbell stock opened at $416.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average of $333.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

