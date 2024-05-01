Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $6.02 on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. 2,142,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

