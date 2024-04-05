Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a sell rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 946.32% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 453,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,260,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,152,914 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

