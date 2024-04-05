First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

