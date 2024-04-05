Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCY. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

