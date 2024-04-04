Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.75 and last traded at $144.36. Approximately 5,739,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,324,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $728.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

