Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

