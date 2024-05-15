Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DK. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Delek US has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 129.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

