StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

