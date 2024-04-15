Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $750.77. 2,356,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,354. The stock has a market cap of $713.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

