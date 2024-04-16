Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $970.57.

REGN opened at $898.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $956.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

