Choreo LLC Buys 39,779 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.83% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $32,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 152,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,153. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

