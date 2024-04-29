Choreo LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 103,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

