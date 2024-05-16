RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 379,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 192.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. RadNet has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

