Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 16,992,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,384,106. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

