Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 899,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,956. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $4,786,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

