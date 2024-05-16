NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NU. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NU stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 30,857,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,408,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. NU has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NU by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

