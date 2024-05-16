Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

