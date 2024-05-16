European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 713,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,093. The firm has a market cap of $681.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

