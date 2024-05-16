SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 9,976,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,764. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

