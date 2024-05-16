ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 5,266,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after buying an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

