Mather Group LLC. Buys 110,765 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 281.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,374,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 20,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,343. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

