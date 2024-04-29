Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $578.24. The company had a trading volume of 325,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average of $530.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

