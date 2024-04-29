Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,853. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

