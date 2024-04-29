McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.21. The company had a trading volume of 173,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.