Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,686,829 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,114. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.