Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 118 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EME traded up $9.69 on Monday, reaching $363.71. 378,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,706. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.