Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 45 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,034.96. 138,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,097.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

