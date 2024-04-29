Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 29th (ACRV, ALT, ALTR, AMC, ASUR, ATNI, ATNM, BHE, BIIB, CDP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 29th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. Jonestrading currently has a $25.60 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $25.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $479.00 target price on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $555.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $395.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $546.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $434.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $612.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.