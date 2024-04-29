Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.43. 372,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,964. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.