Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.65. 13,236,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,564,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Marathon Digital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

