cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $285.18 million and approximately $43.32 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.0033205 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $40,701,268.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

