Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.28

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 148088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

