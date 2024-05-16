Ethena USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.99 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $295.99 million and approximately $71.11 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,331,174,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,317,686,500.347225. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00115687 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $64,872,660.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

