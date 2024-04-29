Analysts’ New Coverage for April 29th (AAON, ABVX, AMPE, APDN, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CMCT, CPE, CVLY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 29th:

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of. Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW). They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN). The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

