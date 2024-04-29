Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $963,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after buying an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,523,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 127.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 599,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 6.6 %

SQM stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. 628,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,175. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

