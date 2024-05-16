Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE DND traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.70. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.20 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DND

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.