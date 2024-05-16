Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE DND traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.70. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.16.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.20 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
