Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $760,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 595,431 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 596,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,495. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

