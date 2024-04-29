Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 3,218,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.