Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $202,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Genworth Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

