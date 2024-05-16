Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

