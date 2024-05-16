QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Trading Down 0.8 %

LEA opened at $131.04 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $120.48 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

