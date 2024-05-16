QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $267.77 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

