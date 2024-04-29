Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

WCP stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

