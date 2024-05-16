FY2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.02. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

