Forum Financial Management LP Invests $205,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OneMain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.