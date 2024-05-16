Ieq Capital LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NVS stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.